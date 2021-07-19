Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia continues to ride recruiting momentum. Head coach Neal Brown didn’t have to say much on the subject at Big 12 media days when he simply noted the momentum that the Mountaineers have on the recruiting trail at the moment. West Virginia is perched inside the top 25 nationally in the Rivals.com rankings with 14 commitments and quality wise currently has the second best class in school history on that front too behind only last year’s 16-man group.

West Virginia has piled up nine commitments since the calendar flipped to June from some very talented top targets and others are still eyeballing the program hard. As it sits now, the Mountaineers have two four-star pledges and a dozen of the three-star variety although with rankings updates set to occur in August there could be some changes coming to those totals.

The coaching staff hosted three sets of official visits in the month of June and the results of those have been very positive for the football program. Each of those nine commitments were one of the 32 official visitors that made their way to Morgantown last month and while they haven’t, or never would, get all of those they have plucked a significant number of those.