College basketball season is upon us and that means that it’s time to become familiar with some of the rule changes that will be in effect for this coming winter.

By now you’re likely familiar with the three-point line being moved back to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches around the top, 21 feet, 7 7/8 in the corners to provide more spacing but what other changes are on tap?

Well, quite a few that will affect basketball games this season.

At the top of the list will be the adjustments made in regards to preventing the widespread use of “flopping,” across the college basketball landscape.

Flopping is essentially acting in order to get the referee’s attention in order to potential draw a foul call on either side of the court.

The three most widespread instances of this come when jump shooters fall without being touched, players attempting to draw a charging foul with minimal contact and the infamous head snap. Now, if an official spots any of these there are now clear actions being taken to penalize and ultimately eliminate it from the game.

“They're tired of the acting, tired of the drama. We want to play real basketball. We don't want players to have to embellish or fake in order to get calls,” coordinator of officials Curtis Shaw said.

The first infraction will be met with a delay of game warning, while the second will receive a Class B technical foul which boils down to one shot and then putting the ball back in play. It doesn’t have to be an individual player receiving both; instead a team being hit with two flopping calls will result in the penalty. An individual player is allowed three Class B technical fouls per game before they are ejected.

The infraction will be blown depending on what happens in the play but the intent is not to kill a play if a guy is in transition for layup or is ready to dunk if a flop is called. Instead, officials will wait until the play ends or if there is a dead ball situation.

“You could flop, get stepped on, get dunked on, and get called for a technical foul. It's a severe penalty to get it out of the game, okay?” Shaw said.

Another significant change comes with the shot clock reset, as teams now will have 20-seconds if the offense retains possession after a shot or live ball regardless of how much time was on the clock at the time of the shot. For example this means, that even if a team shoots the ball with 26-seconds on the clock but is able to corral an offensive rebound the shot clock will be reset to 20-seconds.

The goal here is to improve the pace of play and provide more opportunities for each team over the course of the game by cutting down on the shot clock reset.

Officials also will be instructed to crack down on traveling by providing assignments for other officials to help on those calls and even holding missed calls accountable. This will be a focus at all levels of the game ranging from slip travel where a player slides, the split foot travel where a player can get a running start and even in the post by picking up and replanting a pivot foot to get around the defender.

One of the biggest plays that will now be removed is the step-back move where a player could step back off one foot and then land one, two. That will now be called as a travel unless the player is able to push off one and land on both feet at the same time to prevent what had been a popular move in the NBA.

The final noticeable adjustment comes in regard to post-play physicality as an offensive player will now be whistled for a foul if they attempt to displace a defender that has a spot even without the ball. The same can be said for pin plays or when a defensive player shoves an offensive player with position. Those will now be whistled for infractions even if the ball is not on the block.

“We slowly started to take away the defense being able to displace them, push them, body them out. But in order to do that, now we can't let the offense be the initiators to pin them down or move them out,” Shaw said.