Darian DeVries Named Jim Phelan Award National Mid-Season Coach of the Year

BOSTON, MA -- West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries is the recipient of the Jim Phelan award ‘Mid-Season’ honors. The award is presented annually to the top head coach in division I college basketball.

With just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season's team returning, West Virginia was picked to finish 13th in the Big 12, but DeVries has the Mountaineers poised to return to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year hiatus.

WVU recently broke into the rankings at No. 21 in the AP poll, which marked its first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll and No. 30 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.

DeVries, who is 5-5 against ranked teams during his head coaching career, is 3-0 at WVU with wins over No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona. The wins over Gonzaga and Kansas marked the first time that the Mountaineers have beaten two top 10 teams in the same season since 2005-06.

WVU has already surpassed last season’s win total (9) and with wins at Kansas and Colorado, the Mountaineers have matched their road win total in conference play for the last three seasons combined (2-25).

West Virginia is ranked No. 42 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 19th in defensive efficiency. In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 12th in blocks per game (5.6), 16th in fi eld goal percentage defense (38.2), 20th in scoring defense (63.4) and 11th in 3-point percentage defense (27.9).

"Coach DeVries has transformed West Virginia's program with a remarkable first-half performance, already surpassing last season's win total,"

said James Wilhelmi senior analyst for CollegeInsider.com and longtime NCAA coach. "His ability to instill confidence and execute a clear vision has energized the team. DeVries' leadership has been nothing short of impressive, setting a strong foundation for possible run in March."

DeVries spent the last six seasons at Drake, leading the Bulldogs to six consecutive 20-win seasons, three Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) titles (two tournament and one regular season) and three NCAA Tournament appearances. His record is 150-55 (.732) in six seasons as a head coach, including a 55-15 (.786) mark in the last two seasons. DeVries posted a

79-33 (.705) record in the MVC.

The Jim Phelan Award is named in honor of a legendary bow-tied coach who spent his entire head coaching career at Mount Saint Mary’s University.

Phelan graduated from La Salle University in 1951 and played one season in the NBA with the Philadelphia Warriors. After a brief professional career, Phelan went to Mount St. Mary’s as an assistant in 1953. One year later he began his historical career as a head coach.

He led the Mountaineers to 16 Division II NCAA tournaments. Five times they advanced to the Final Four and he led them to the DII National Championship in 1962.

When he retired in 2003, after coaching for 49 years, he had amassed 830 wins (overall record of 830-524) in all divisions. In those 49 years, 19 of his teams amassed 20 or more wins in a season.

In 2008 he was inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Phelan passed away on June 15, 2021 at the age of 92 at his home in Emmitsburg, MD.

The recipient of the annual award is determined by a 10-member voting committee, which consists of current and former head coaches, as well as two senior staff members of collegeinsider.com.

The 2025 award will be announced in San Antonio, TX, site of the men’s Division I Basketball Championship.