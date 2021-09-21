David Long tallies six tackles in NFL's Week 2

Stepping into a starting role on Sunday due to an injury, former Mountaineer David Long came up with six tackles in the Titans' 33-30 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Tennessee Titans found a strong defensive contribution this week from an unlikely source.

White wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 2:

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not play.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Did not play.

Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Did not play.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 66 snaps in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Did not play (concussion).

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Totaled six tackles, including one for loss, in a 33-30 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 58 snaps in a 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Trevon Wesco, FB, New York Jets: Played two snaps in a 25-6 losing effort to the New England Patriots.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Tallied five tackles in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.