DB Bin-Wahad commits to West Virginia Mountaineers

Bin-Wahad, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 4-6 weekend and left highly impressed with the experience. That was enough for him to end his recruitment and commit to the Big 12 Conference program earlier than he initially expected.

West Virginia has landed another major piece to the growing 2022 recruiting class when Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad committed to the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was originally set to visit Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Michigan on official visits this month but elected to commit to West Virginia instead after only seeing Georgia Tech.

He had been previously committed to Cincinnati but backed off that pledge and attracted offers from each of the schools listed above along with South Carolina, Penn State, Arizona State, Michigan State and more.

While Bin-Wahad was impressed with the facilities and atmosphere on campus, it was the connection that the coaches had with the players and recruits that stood out the most.

“Coach Brown didn’t even have to pitch that to me. I saw it myself as far as the family atmosphere up here and how the university is such a tight knit place. I loved that and it’s somewhere I can see myself,” he said. “It’s just how much people love this place. That really stood out to me. I haven’t seen it at other schools.”

Bin-Wahad referred to Morgantown as a “special place,” and now will spend his college career there as he is expected to fill a cornerback role with the program.

Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for Bin-Wahad and the two were able to bond during the course of the official visit.

Bin-Wahad becomes the seventh overall commitment for West Virginia in the current cycle and the second true cornerback in the 2022 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Bin-Wahad in the near future.