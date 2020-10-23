WVSports - DB Burks commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia has landed yet another major commitment in the 2021 class this time from Auburndale (Fla.) defensive back Aubrey Burks. Burks, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, picked West Virginia over a number of other offers including North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Kansas State, Iowa State and Indiana, among others. Burks had originally been committed to Indiana but backed off that pledge in early October to explore his options.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect could play multiple spots in the West Virginia secondary, ranging from safety to linebacker to even cornerback depending on the scheme. The Mountaineers first extended an offer to Burks in April with secondary coach Jahmile Addae serving as the lead recruiter. Burks is the 16th commitment for West Virginia in the 2021 class. WVSports.com will have more in the near future.