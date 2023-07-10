Cross, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, had been on the West Virginia radar since January when both safeties coach Dontae Wright and head coach Neal Brown stopped in at his school to offer a scholarship.

That meant something to Cross at the time because it showed him how much the program was interested as Brown was the only head coach that stopped by to see him during that window.

Needless to say, he felt like a priority to the Mountaineers and that feeling never wavered.

After a trip to campus in the spring for another look at the school and an official visit in June, Cross had seen enough. He was ready to commit to West Virginia and the coach that had built the strongest connection with him throughout the process in Wright.

“We felt comfortable putting our trust in him for the next three to four years then it was about the people,” Cross said. “The people around West Virginia were amazing and I felt I could be a priority for their defense.”

Cross also took an official visit to Syracuse and was scheduled to take one to Michigan State the final weekend before the dead period but saw enough to end things. Despite that being his top three, it was the Mountaineers who had surged to the forefront of things.

The official visit to Morgantown was critical because he was able to get an idea on how the program operates and spend time with his host Raleigh Collins.

“I had a call with them and he just kept reminding me how important I was to him and that’s when it just hit me,” Cross siad.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect feels completely at peace with his decision and is excited about his future with the Mountaineers. Cross is slated to play safety for the program and can line up at any of the three spots in the defense given his overall size and versatility.

“If I have to come down or play over the top or play man, which they all do, I can do it,” he said.

Cross plans to return to West Virginia July 27 in order to spend more time with the coaching staff and commitments while also coming back for the Backyard Brawl this fall.