Marietta (Ga.) Kell 2024 cornerback Cedric Franklin made his second visit to West Virginia this spring for the annual Gold-Blue game and left even more impressed than the first.

Franklin, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, gave glowing reviews for his first trip to campus for a spring practice but this time he was able to see more of the community and campus. And he was accompanied by both of his parents, which allowed them to take in all the sights and sounds as well.