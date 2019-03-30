Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) defensive back Justin Hodges is coming off an impressive junior season.

Hodges, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, recorded six interceptions to go along with 21 pass breakups and 28 tackles catching the watchful eyes of several major college football programs.

Among those that have already extended offers includes Miami, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Washington State and now there's a new contender in the mix.