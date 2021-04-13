DB Spells has West Virginia official visit set
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage athlete Jacolby Spells has a list of five schools sticking out above the rest and is starting to put a plan in motion on how he will proceed forward.
Spells, 5-foot-11, 156-pounds, released a list that included West Virginia, Miami, Indiana, Georgia and Syracuse with each of those teams recruiting him hard at this stage. While there are no favorites out of that list, the talented defensive back is in the process of securing dates for his visit list.
