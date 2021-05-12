Greenville (S.C.) safety Ashton Whitner is keeping an open mind when it comes to his recruitment but an offer from West Virginia certainly has his attention.

Whitner, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, hadn’t spoken to the Mountaineers prior to offering but the experience is one that he won’t soon forget. He was actually helping a neighbor with landscaping when he received news that the Big 12 Conference program had entered his recruitment.