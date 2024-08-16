West Virginia added a pair of defensive back transfers from Northwestern this off-season in Garnett Hollis and Jaheem Joseph.

And the commitments were only separated by a single day.

It’s natural to think that the transfer destination was a decision that the two made together, but turns out it was just the way things unfolded in the off-season.

“We did not plan it at all. That was something we talked about when I committed after him,” Hollis said. “It wasn’t planned, it just worked out that way and it’s a blessing.”

The two first met on an official visit to Northwestern in May prior to their senior seasons and ended up hitting it off and rooming together when they arrived in Evanston.

“It kind of became a lifelong friendship after that,” Hollis said.

Both spent four years with the Wildcats before independently from the other wanted to try something new to close out their college careers. Joseph was recruited by the Mountaineers first upon entering the portal, and then Hollis with both realizing the opportunity that was available in Morgantown.

And while the package deal wasn’t planned, Hollis did at least expedite the process.

“Before I got in the portal, he was getting recruited by West Virginia hard and I asked him to see if they needed a corner,” Hollis said.

Hollis appeared in 26 games over his three seasons on the field and over 1,000 snaps as he recorded 78 tackles and a pair of interceptions during that time. Joseph played a total of 465 snaps on the defensive side of the ball during his time with the Wildcats.

Both of them felt a genuine connection with what West Virginia was offering as Hollis had a chance to step into a prominent role at cornerback and Joseph could be utilized as a versatile safety.

“It was in different ways because we got recruited very differently but God made it happen the way he wanted it to. Now being in the position we are now, it was meant for us to be together for our last year,” Hollis said.

And now, the two have the chance to close things out the way it began side-by-side albeit in a different location and an opportunity to try to compete for a Big 12 title.

“Being able to see him grind and have the opportunity he has now, it’s definitely a blessing to see him up close. I don’t have to watch him on TV, I can watch him on the sideline. I can be out there on the field with him, it’s definitely a blessing,” he said.