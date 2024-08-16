PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
DBs Hollis, Joseph travel different paths to same transfer location

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan
Get 75% of our annual subscription! Click the image above to sign up now!
West Virginia added a pair of defensive back transfers from Northwestern this off-season in Garnett Hollis and Jaheem Joseph.

And the commitments were only separated by a single day.

It’s natural to think that the transfer destination was a decision that the two made together, but turns out it was just the way things unfolded in the off-season.

“We did not plan it at all. That was something we talked about when I committed after him,” Hollis said. “It wasn’t planned, it just worked out that way and it’s a blessing.”

The two first met on an official visit to Northwestern in May prior to their senior seasons and ended up hitting it off and rooming together when they arrived in Evanston.

“It kind of became a lifelong friendship after that,” Hollis said.

Both spent four years with the Wildcats before independently from the other wanted to try something new to close out their college careers. Joseph was recruited by the Mountaineers first upon entering the portal, and then Hollis with both realizing the opportunity that was available in Morgantown.

And while the package deal wasn’t planned, Hollis did at least expedite the process.

“Before I got in the portal, he was getting recruited by West Virginia hard and I asked him to see if they needed a corner,” Hollis said.

Hollis appeared in 26 games over his three seasons on the field and over 1,000 snaps as he recorded 78 tackles and a pair of interceptions during that time. Joseph played a total of 465 snaps on the defensive side of the ball during his time with the Wildcats.

Both of them felt a genuine connection with what West Virginia was offering as Hollis had a chance to step into a prominent role at cornerback and Joseph could be utilized as a versatile safety.

“It was in different ways because we got recruited very differently but God made it happen the way he wanted it to. Now being in the position we are now, it was meant for us to be together for our last year,” Hollis said.

And now, the two have the chance to close things out the way it began side-by-side albeit in a different location and an opportunity to try to compete for a Big 12 title.

“Being able to see him grind and have the opportunity he has now, it’s definitely a blessing to see him up close. I don’t have to watch him on TV, I can watch him on the sideline. I can be out there on the field with him, it’s definitely a blessing,” he said.

