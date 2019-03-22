DE Griffis has ties to West Virginia, planning visit
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy pass rusher Josh Griffis is getting a second chance at his recruitment.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been committed to Florida for over a year after electing to back off the pledge and pursue other options.
That decision has led to a number of recent scholarship offers sending the once calm waters of his recruitment into a frenzy of sorts.
