Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood has taken quite the path to get to where he currently finds himself on the football field.

The native Jamaican moved to Georgia two years ago and the former soccer player elected to pick up the game of football at the encouragement of one of his teachers.

At 185-pounds, Redwood knew that he had to add weight to be productive on the field and he started a transformation of sorts.