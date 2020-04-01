Marion (S.C.) defensive end T.J. Sanders thought that his future would be on the hardwood until giving football a second chance. Turns out, it was sound decision making.

Sanders, 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, originally played offensive line in middle school but elected to give up the game in order to play basketball.

After being encouraged to give the sport another chance, he switched to the other side of the ball on the line and has flourished.