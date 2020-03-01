News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Defensive lineman Haye excited over West Virginia football offer

Haye has liked what he's heard about the West Virginia Mountaineers football team from Travis Trickett.
Haye has liked what he's heard about the West Virginia Mountaineers football team from Travis Trickett. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna defensive lineman Allan Haye has started to build an impressive collection of scholarship offers to his name.

Haye, 6-foot-3, 295-pounds, already has scholarships from West Virginia, Miami, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Iowa State, Syracuse and a number of others but is taking his time to sort through his options.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}