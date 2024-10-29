WVSports.com Player of the Week: Nicco Marchiol

in other news
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol earns this week’s WVSports.com Player of the Week honor following his standout performance against Arizona.
Marchiol completed 18 of 22 passes for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns, finishing with a 187.4 passer rating that helped the Mountaineers secure a 31-26 victory.
PFF awarded Marchiol an 88.1 passing grade, the second-highest mark for a Mountaineer quarterback this season.
The redshirt sophomore moved to 2-0 as a starter for the Mountaineers.
After the game, Marchiol thanked his family and fans for their support.
"In the end, the support from my family, from Mountaineer Nation, it’s unmatched. All the way from 2,000 miles something like that, the showing we had from Mountaineer Nation, you don’t find that at a lot of places," he said.
