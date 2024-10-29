Advertisement

ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.

 Vernon Bailey
WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 10/28/24

WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 10/28/24

Rapid Recap: WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 10/29/24

 Keenan Cummings
Tucker DeVries enjoying a special opportunity for his final season

Tucker DeVries enjoying a special opportunity for his final season

Tucker DeVries doesn't have to think too hard about the most common question he's asked.

 Keenan Cummings
Nicco Marchiol stays undefeated as a starter in a return to Arizona

Nicco Marchiol stays undefeated as a starter in a return to Arizona

Nicco Marchiol continuing to grow at the QB position

 Wesley Shoemaker
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

The WVSports.com 3-2-1 with 3 things we learned, 2 questions and 1 prediction for West Virginia sports and recruiting.

Premium content
 Keenan Cummings

Published Oct 29, 2024
Reacting to WVU parting ways with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss West Virginia's decision to move on from defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, who will be replaced by special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz for the remainder of the season.

----------

