Reacting to WVU parting ways with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss West Virginia's decision to move on from defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, who will be replaced by special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz for the remainder of the season.

