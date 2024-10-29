Reacting to WVU parting ways with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley

in other news
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games
ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.
WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 10/28/24
Rapid Recap: WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 10/29/24
Tucker DeVries enjoying a special opportunity for his final season
Tucker DeVries doesn’t have to think too hard about the most common question he’s asked.
Nicco Marchiol stays undefeated as a starter in a return to Arizona
Nicco Marchiol continuing to grow at the QB position
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1
The WVSports.com 3-2-1 with 3 things we learned, 2 questions and 1 prediction for West Virginia sports and recruiting.
Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss West Virginia's decision to move on from defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, who will be replaced by special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz for the remainder of the season.
----------
