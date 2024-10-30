Recruiting in focus for West Virginia with early signing period approaching

The open week brings recruiting into focus and with the early signing period rapidly approaching West Virginia is still in the process of putting the finishing touches on the 2025 class.

The Mountaineers currently sit with 21 commitments in the cycle and while the program did lose one pledge in Montavin Quisenberry to Kentucky, the rest of the class has remained unchanged since early August. Right now, West Virginia currently sits at No. 34th nationally according to Rivals.com with the bulk of needs met.

Still , with the signing period set to open Dec. 4-6 the coaching staff is looking to add some critical pieces down the stretch to the class to round things out and put a bow on their efforts.

“I like our class. There are some pieces we’ll need to add that we continue to evaluate,” head coach Neal Brown said.

When it comes to positions, West Virginia wants to add at least one offensive lineman to the mix on that side of the ball and there are several options that have emerged while others could still be in play.

Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady took a visit for the Kansas State game and received an offer from West Virginia. The Ohio commitment now plans to take an official visit to Morgantown and could be in the mix there.

Plainfield (Il.) Plainfield Central 2025 offensive lineman Kaveon Lee is another recent offer and has plans to visit West Virginia after backing off his pledge to Northern Illinois.

The coaching staff also could use senior evaluation in order to find some other options.

West Virginia also wants to find somebody on the offensive side of the ball that can be a weapon.

“Somebody that’s good with the ball in their hands,” Brown said.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Mountaineers want to add at least one more defensive lineman or pass rusher, and the program has played host to one on an official visit in San Mateo (Ca.) College of San Mateo outside linebacker Odera Okaka. The junior college option received a scholarship offer earlier in the process and visited for the Iowa State game which puts West Virginia on his short list.

There are others as well including some high school options that could fill that need.

Finally, the other position that West Virginia would like to address is a skill guy in the backend of the defense and that continues to be a position that the coaching staff combs through to find the right fit.

On top of adding from the high school and junior college levels, West Virginia also will be able to utilize the transfer portal when it opens in December to fill any additional needs with immediate impact type options.