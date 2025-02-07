DeVries, Stone both to redshirt for West Virginia

There are now answers to the statuses of a pair of West Virginia players that have been sidelined with injury in forward Tucker DeVries and guard Jayden Stone.

DeVries has undergone season ending shoulder surgery after the decision was made to shut him down after consultations with medical professionals for the injury which had kept him out since the Georgetown contest.

The senior had attempted to work his way back but surgery was the right path. Prior to the injury, DeVries averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

“Without getting into a lot of details on that a good part is done, it’s over and now we’re starting a new process with a new rehab,” head coach Darian DeVries said. “But everything went well and from his standpoint he’s looking forward to getting back and being healthy again in about two or three months.”

This way it will give DeVries a full off-season to prepare and work his way back both in his training and in the weight room once he has recovered.

The plan is for DeVries to apply for a medical redshirt and play next season with the Mountaineers after his second shoulder surgery in as many off-seasons.

“It’s been a long, long, long process for him. I know he’s tired of the training room,” DeVries said.

Stone has not suited up for West Virginia all-season after an injury sustained in practice and he will not for the remainder of the year as the guard will utilize a traditional redshirt.

“He never played in a game so he can just take a regular redshirt which he will do at this time,” DeVries said.

Stone averaged 20.8 points per game last season at Detroit Mercy and DeVries said that the two have yet to discuss if he will remain with the team next season.

“But for right now it’s the best thing for him,” DeVries said.