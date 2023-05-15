Massey, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, spent two seasons with Rams where he hauled in 81 passes for 1,083 yards and 9 touchdowns. That includes this past year where Massey collected 52 grabs for 684 yards and 4 scores earning all-conference honors as the leading receiver for his team.

West Virginia has landed another need out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Angelo State wide receiver Noah Massey following an official visit to campus.

Started his career at Bowling Green where Massey spent three seasons and appeared in 15 games prior to kick starting his career during his time with the Rams.

The Houston native entered the transfer portal April 20 and collected a number of scholarship offers including Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Jacksonville State and several others. But once West Virginia got involved the Mountaineers surged to the top of his options with an offer coming right before he made it to campus for his visit.

Massey took an official visit to Morgantown from May 14-16 and saw enough to end his recruitment by committing to the Mountaineers and helping to fill a need at the pass catcher spot.

“I’m coming to commit,” he said. "This is the place for me."

The Division II product has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Overall, Massey is the 14th transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season and represents the fourth at wide receiver with North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter and Kent State transfer Ja’Shaun Poke already enrolled and with the football team and then Marshall transfer wide receiver EJ Horton committing to the program in May.

WVSports.com will have more with Massey in the near future.