Porter excited to work with West Virginia RB room

West Virginia running backs coach Larry Porter is still getting to know his position room.

Understandable when you consider Porter wasn’t hired until March 6 with spring practice already underway after the departure of Chad Scott to Texas. And that’s just fine for the time being.

“I think we got a group that is buying into coach’s system because that’s where it all starts. Right now, it’s more about laying a foundation that would truly be able to help us sustain success at a high level,” he said.

Porter demands that his running backs carry themselves with discipline, toughness and a willingness to earn success. There’s a standard playing for him that those in the room must be met.

That’s why the spring is critical to lay the foundation for what he wants out of his running backs.

“And we still have work to do,” he said.

West Virginia returns one key piece from last season’s roster in junior running back Jahiem White. While White has been sidelined for most of the spring due to a minor knee injury, he has rushed for 1,687 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons along with 24 catches for 247 yards and 3 more scores.

But Porter is focused on the now.

“I think he’s super excited about that mentality and that mindset, just trying to build on the things he accomplished last year. And that’s kind of where our focus is. But he’s been a pleasure to get to know, and to meet and to be around,” he said.

The Mountaineers also brought in two transfer running backs in Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards and Catawba College transfer LJ Turner to go along with incumbents Diore Hubbard and Trae’von Dunbar. Like White, Porter is still getting to know about the options available and is growing with them.

The focus for Porter is to find out what each of the running backs dominant traits are and build off that. Every player is different, so the focus is to try to maximize what each of them can do.

“How do you take their skill set and try to help them become the best version of themselves to give this team an opportunity to be successful by them helping the team?” he said.

That will be important given head coach Rich Rodriguez’s willingness to run the football so it will be critical for Porter to have his group ready to do the things needed to do to achieve that.

It remains to be seen if the Mountaineers will add any more players to the mix in the backfield, but Rodriguez didn’t close the book when asked about the position.

“We still have to look for a little speed there. We might try to get another guy in the portal but the guys in the room I’ve been pleased with their progress so far,” Rodriguez said.