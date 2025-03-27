What players could follow Ross Hodge to WVU?

(Photo by © Wesley Hale-Imagn Images)

New West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is going to have to rebuild an entire roster ahead of his first season at the helm of WVU. Hodge is currently at North Texas, and there are guys on their roster currently who could follow him to Morgantown.

Brenen Lorient

Brennan Lorient is in his third year playing college basketball, his first at North Texas. He has played in 35 games this season, playing roughly 25 minutes per game. He's scored 11.9 points per game and grabbed 4.9 rebounds per game. He also averaged more than one block per game this season. He's shooting 57.9 percent from the field this year and is 72.4 percent from the free throw line. Lorient is originally from Ocala, Florida, spending the last two seasons at Florida Atlantic. He is a 6-foot-9 forward.

Tyran Mason

Tyran Mason is a freshman guard from France and has played in four games this season for North Texas. He's averaged 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in those four games, averaging 7.5 minutes per game. He is a 6-foot-6 guard, born in Vichy, France.

Alex Cotton

Alex Cotton was in his sophomore season at North Texas and has played in a combined 11 games in two seasons. During his career, he's averaged 1.4 points per game, along with 1.0 rebounds per game. He's originally from Carrolton, Texas, and is a 6-foot-5 guard.

Baron Smith Jr.

Baron Smith Jr. is a true freshman and he has not played in a single game this season for North Texas. He's a 6-foot-9 forward, and is from Haltom City, Texas. In high school he led all of Texas 6A prep basketball in rebounds as both a junior and senior, averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds per game in his senior season.

Grant Newell

Grant Newell has started all 35 games for North Texas this season, after he transferred from California. He's averaging 6.2 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game, playing 21.7 minutes per game this season. Newell is originally from Chicago, over his three-year career he has played in 98 total games, starting 74 of them. He's a 6-foot-9 junior forward.

Brock Vice

Brock Vice is a redshirt-freshman but has only played in five games this season. He's averaged under four minutes per game in those five outings. Vice is 6-foor-10, originally from Memphis, and spent last season at Creighton, where he redshirted.

Ma'Syn Howell

Ma'Syn Howell is another redshirt-freshman, and he too, has seen limited action this year. He's played in only four games, and is originally from Inglewood, California. He is a 6-foot-1 guard.

Grayson Allo

Grayson Allo is a junior currently, spending all three seasons at North Texas. During his career, he's played in only 20 games across three seasons, averaging 1.9 minutes per game. He's originally from Carrolton, Texas, attending Hebron High School.

Jasper Floyd

Jasper Floyd is an interesting case because he is a senior currently, but because he started his career at the junior college level, it's likely he could be granted an additional year of eligibility. Floyd is a 6-foor-3 guard, who has started and played in all 35 games this season. He's averaging just under 30 minutes per game, averaging 8.8 points per game, 3.9 assists per game, and 2.9 rebounds per game. He's also averaging 1.3 steals per game on the year. Floyd spent last season at Fairfield. Prior to that, he played at Hillsborough College and Northwest Florida State College.

