Diving into West Virginia football's latest national bowl projections

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

After a strong 8-4 campaign, West Virginia football has earned its third bowl game appearance in four seasons under head coach Neal Brown and a top-four finish in the Big 12 Conference.

As of Nov. 30th here are all the predictions from the biggest publications and nationally acclaimed sources around the college football landscape. These projections are up for change based on the College Football Playoff selections as well as the Big 12 Conference title game.

Yahoo! Sports:

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): West Virginia vs. Syracuse

FOX Sports:

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

CBS Sports:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis

The Athletic:

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28): West Virginia vs. NC State

Bleacher Report:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern

Athlon Sports:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis

USA Today:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Auburn

ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern

Bowl Details

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23) - Payout: $1,350,000

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas​​.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1081.5 miles.

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27) - Payout: $6,400,000

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas​​.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1112.9 miles.

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29) - Payout: $4,700,000

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee​​.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 632.4 miles.

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28) - Payout: $6,071,760

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida​​.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 768.9 miles.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26) - Payout: $1,625,560

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona​​.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1826.4 miles.

