Diving into West Virginia football's latest national bowl projections
After a strong 8-4 campaign, West Virginia football has earned its third bowl game appearance in four seasons under head coach Neal Brown and a top-four finish in the Big 12 Conference.
As of Nov. 30th here are all the predictions from the biggest publications and nationally acclaimed sources around the college football landscape. These projections are up for change based on the College Football Playoff selections as well as the Big 12 Conference title game.
Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): West Virginia vs. Texas A&M
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis
Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28): West Virginia vs. NC State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Auburn
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern
Bowl Details
Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23) - Payout: $1,350,000
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1081.5 miles.
Texas Bowl (Dec. 27) - Payout: $6,400,000
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1112.9 miles.
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29) - Payout: $4,700,000
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 632.4 miles.
Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28) - Payout: $6,071,760
Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 768.9 miles.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26) - Payout: $1,625,560
Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona.Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1826.4 miles.
