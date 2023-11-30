After a strong 8-4 campaign, West Virginia football has earned its third bowl game appearance in four seasons under head coach Neal Brown and a top-four finish in the Big 12 Conference.

As of Nov. 30th here are all the predictions from the biggest publications and nationally acclaimed sources around the college football landscape. These projections are up for change based on the College Football Playoff selections as well as the Big 12 Conference title game.

Yahoo! Sports:

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): West Virginia vs. Syracuse

FOX Sports:

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

CBS Sports:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis

The Athletic:

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28): West Virginia vs. NC State

Bleacher Report:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern

Athlon Sports:

USA Today:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Auburn

ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern