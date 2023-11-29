Four West Virginia players honored by Big 12 Conference
West Virginia has had four players honored by the Big 12 Conference.
First team:
OL Zach Frazier
DB Beanie Bishop
Second team:
TE Kole Taylor
OL Wyatt Milum
These players were selected as honorable mention:
Beanie Bishop Jr. (DNoY), Aubrey Burks (DB), Ben Cutter (DFoY), CJ Donaldson (RB), Preston Fox (KR/PR), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Garrett Greene (QB), Lee Kpogba (DL), Mike Lockhart (DL), Michael Hayes (STPoY, PK), Sean Martin (DLoY, DL), Doug Nester (OL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Oliver Straw (P), Kole Taylor (ONoY), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Jahiem White (OFoY), Brandon Yates (OL)
