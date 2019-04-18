DL commitment Lewis: 'West Virginia is special'
Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis was guilty of judging a book by its cover.
Lewis, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, received a scholarship offer from West Virginia shortly after the new coaching staff took roots in Morgantown and didn’t give it all too much thought at the time. See, the Rivals.com three-star prospect had always thought about playing in the Big 10 and for the longest time believed that he would have a future playing in that conference.
But one visit to West Virginia changed not only his recruitment but his future for good.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news