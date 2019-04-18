Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis was guilty of judging a book by its cover.

Lewis, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, received a scholarship offer from West Virginia shortly after the new coaching staff took roots in Morgantown and didn’t give it all too much thought at the time. See, the Rivals.com three-star prospect had always thought about playing in the Big 10 and for the longest time believed that he would have a future playing in that conference.

But one visit to West Virginia changed not only his recruitment but his future for good.