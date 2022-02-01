DL Lyons gets to know West Virginia better on junior day stop
Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic 2023 defensive end Jameial Lyons has held an offer from West Virginia since last summer but his most recent trip to campus was his most in-depth yet.
Lyons, 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following an impressive performance at the big man camp last June.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news