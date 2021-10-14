Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons defensive lineman Ahmad Moten has only been in contact with West Virginia for a little over a week, but it’s already felt like a lot longer.

Moten, 6-foot-3, 290-pounds, is in the midst of a standout senior season racking up 13 tackles and 3 sacks despite playing limited snaps due to not being needed in lopsided games.

But his play on the field has attracted a number of offers including Iowa State, Maryland, East Carolina and West Virginia.