Doug Nester re-signs with Pittsburgh Steelers for 2025 season

Former Mountaineer lineman Doug Nester is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season. His agent, Brett Tessler, announced the new contract on Monday. Nester spent the 2024 season on the Steelers practice squad, impressing enough to earn another opportunity heading into next year.

A native of Kenova, W.Va., and Spring Valley High School alumnus, Nester was a five-year collegiate starter. He began his career at Virginia Tech with 17 starts before transferring to WVU, where he made 38 starts across multiple positions on the offensive line over three seasons. Now, he has another chance to work toward a spot on the Steelers' active roster.