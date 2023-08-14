West Virginia center Jesse Edwards has had two impressive performances as part of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifier with The Netherlands.

After posting 18 points, 8 rebounds and a +16 on the floor against against Sweden, the senior followed that up with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Edwards transferred from Syracuse this off-season after a productive four-year career with the Orange. Edwards is coming off a season where he averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while also blocking 2.7 shots per game which topped the ACC. Edwards shot 59-percent from the floor and was a third-team all-ACC selection as a highly athletic and skilled big that has plenty of experience.

Edwards also improved his free throw percentage to 72.8-percent last season after shooting under 60-percent during his junior season showcasing his overall improvement. The talented big started all 56 games he played over the past two seasons with the Orange.

The Dutch will play again on Wednesday at 10 a.m. E.T. against Croatia.