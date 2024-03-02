For Josh Eilert this year has been a flash.

But it’s not like the interim head coach was given much choice in the matter after taking over the program in the summer. Now in the ninth month of a ten-month contract to lead the West Virginia basketball program, Eilert has dealt with challenges in many different shapes and forms across this season.

"You get up each and every day and take the opportunity you're given and try to make the most of it," he said.

That started in the summer when Eilert and his coaching staff were tasked with putting together a roster and have continued throughout with both eligibility concerns and injuries to various players.

“Everything went really fast this year especially because the summer didn’t really exist. You tried to do everything you can to put together a really good roster that can compete night in and night out in this league,” he said.

The Mountaineers now sit at 9-19 overall and 4-11 in the Big 12 with just three regular-season games remaining. West Virginia has not won a game this season away from Morgantown but has had to completely invent themselves several times this year due to changes to the lineup.

The overall record isn’t something that Eilert is satisfied with but he also realizes that isn’t all that defines his players and the rest of his coaching staff. That has been a consistent message.

“I don’t think that win-loss record defines myself, my staff, our guys,” he said.

Eilert has been able to keep grounded due to the support from his wife and children despite the challenges that the program has faced. And as a new head coach, Eilert admits that he is still learning things about the job every day which can help him in the future.

“You do the best you can to try to represent the university, the state the best you can with high integrity and high character,” he said.

Even with the struggles on the floor, Eilert was encouraged by how his team responded in the last game down 25 points on the road in the second half against Kansas State. The Mountaineers were able to rally and get back into the game even taking a late lead before eventually losing in overtime.

But given how difficult this year has been, that type of effort that his team displayed is something that Eilert wants to see on a game-to-game basis.

“That’s the type of resilience and fight I want to see from our team,” he said.

It hasn’t been the results that anybody associated with the program wanted to see, but Eilert believes that there are still a lot of things that can come from this experience for all involved. And now, it’s about finishing things the right way for the program down the stretch on and off the floor.

“It's a short window to try to figure out what you can do to absolutely be the most successful team you can possibly be but also try to lead the program in the right direction,” Eilert said.



