Josh Eilert was spending a comfortable Tuesday evening at home enjoying time with his family when the number came across his cell phone.

The number belonged to head coach Bob Huggins and Eilert, who serves as the director of basketball operations with the program, knew almost instantly what it meant. The scheduled opponent Robert Morris was not going to be able to travel to the Coliseum to play in the home opener Wednesday evening due to COVID-19 protocols and that meant that Eilert had work to do.