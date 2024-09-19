ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

West Virginia dropped a heartbreaker to Pitt this past weekend. Up next the Mountaineers host Kansas on Saturday.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to examine the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 51 in the FPI, down four spots from last week.

Kansas is currently ranked No. 35 by ESPN and the Jaywaks are coming off a 23-20 loss to UNLV.

According to ESPN's formula, WVU is favored in four of their remaining games.