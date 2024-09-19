ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

West Virginia dropped a heartbreaker to Pitt this past weekend. Up next the Mountaineers host Kansas on Saturday.
We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to examine the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those games. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 51 in the FPI, down four spots from last week.
Kansas is currently ranked No. 35 by ESPN and the Jaywaks are coming off a 23-20 loss to UNLV.
According to ESPN's formula, WVU is favored in four of their remaining games.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.
Below you will find ESPN's pre-season predictions. This should allow you to track the overall changes throughout the season.
