Updated look at West Virginia basketball roster needs

West Virginia is still very much in the process of constructing what the basketball roster will look like in year one under new head coach Ross Hodge.

The Mountaineers have already brought in ten players through both the transfer portal and high school level with North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff, UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields, North Texas guard Jasper Floyd, St. Bonaventure wing Chance Moore, South Carolina guard Morris Ugusuk and two prep prospects in 2025 guard Jayden Forsythe along with 2025 forward Deandre Thomas.

That is it for the time being, as the entire roster from a season ago exited the program either through graduation of the transfer portal.

This is nothing new for Hodge as he was tasked with rebuilding teams during his time at the junior college level and in both of his seasons at North Texas.

So, what positions still need to be addressed with the remaining roster spots?

Even with the 7-foot-0, 280-pound, Obioha in the fold at the five spot, the Mountaineers still need more quality depth there and must find another player who can give minutes at the five spot. Finding big men in the transfer portal market is no easy task but adding another quality option there would go a long way toward addressing any concerns when it comes to the front court, even though Fields could possibly fill in there.

West Virginia has some quality options at the four right now with Lorient, Fields and Thomas but each of those also could fill roles at other spots given their versatility. Still, of all the positions, this is the one where the coaches have been able to fill the most to date.

When it comes to the three this is a spot that still needs to be addressed with both traditional forwards as well as wings to get more options there even with Moore and Eaglestaff in the mix. This is a position that the coaching staff will still need to get several options and you can include the two-guard here as well, even with Huff on board.

The bulk of the remaining work will likely be dedicated to these spots with both size, athleticism and skill in order to mold the roster into what Hodge wants on both ends of the floor.

West Virginia could add as many as two to three to round out the roster, with a focus on the perimeter, where help is needed with Eaglestaff, Huff, Moore, Floyd, Ugusuk and Forsythe currently slated to fill those roles.

The Mountaineers have secured one primary ball-handler in Floyd, an experienced guard who has already had success in Hodge’s system in the role. Eaglestaff or Huff also could fill in there as well but there still is likely to be at least one more addition at the point guard spot likely from the transfer ranks.

West Virginia has been actively attempting to fill out the roster and while the coaches have certainly already made some impressive strides, they’re still looking to add even more to round things out.