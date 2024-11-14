ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In their last outing, West Virginia beat Cincinnati 31-24. The Mountaineers will host Baylor this weekend.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 51 in the FPI, down three spots this week.

Baylor is ranked No. 46 by ESPN and is coming off a 37-34 win over TCU.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is favored in only one of its remaining games. The formula has been accurate to this point, going 7-2 in its projections this season.