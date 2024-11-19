ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

In West Virginia's last game, they fell 49-35 to Baylor. The Mountaineers will host UCF this weekend.

We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to analyze the remaining schedule and predict how WVU might fare in those matchups. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 54 in the FPI, down three spots this week.

UCF is ranked No. 36 by ESPN and is coming off a 35-31 loss to Arizona State.

According to ESPN’s formula, WVU is expected to lose its remaining two games. The formula has been accurate to this point, going 7-3 in its projections this season.