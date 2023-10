West Virginia is predicted to win three of their remaining games (Imagn)

West Virginia dropped its second consecutive game when the Mountaineers fell 48-24 to Oklahoma State. We'll use ESPN's Football Power Index to look at the remaining schedule and their predictions on how WVU will fare in those games. WVU is currently ranked No. 51 by the network's model, which is a fall of nine spots from last week. The Mountaineers are expected to win three of the remaining six games.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections. In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of West Virginia winning each of its remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.

West Virginia's Game By Game Predictions GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK Oct. 28 @ UCF 29.3% - 10.3% Nov. 4 vs. BYU 66.4% - 7.5% Nov. 11 @ Oklahoma 5.1% - 0.1% Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati 55.4% - 3.2% Nov. 25 @ Baylor 57.4% - 6.2%