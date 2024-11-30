West Virginia looks to clean up issues in the passing game

West Virginia has made some strides in the passing game, but the Mountaineers still need to clean up some things heading into the season finale against Texas Tech.

Against UCF, the Mountaineers gave up nine tackles for loss and three sacks as the Knights were able to mix up their fronts and did a good job sending pressure at times off the edge.

West Virginia has been effective with their various motions and shifts this season as you force the defense to check and communicate. That sometimes can lead to issues with the defense not being ready at the snap.

Texas Tech is a team that mimics a little of what UCF and Arizona did against the Mountaineers to muddy up the front and cause confusion, which isn’t what they saw on film coming into those games according to offensive coordinator Chad Scott.

So, Scott expects to see some of that against the Red Raiders as well.

“We’re going to be kind of simple in what we do, and we can practice all the various looks so we can be prepared from the jump,” Scott said.

But the bigger issue came to simply triggering the football when the plays were there.

“We need to be able to pass the ball when we need to pass the ball. I thought the receivers did a good job getting up. We got to trigger the ball at the quarterback and be able to pass the ball,” Scott said.

West Virginia had several instances where they could have potentially hit on big pass plays in the back end but were unable to hit on those against the Knights. The wide receiver group did a solid job of creating space against man coverage and it’s about executing.

“We just got to trigger the ball when they’re open,” Scott said.

It starts with running the football, but when those opportunities are there, the Mountaineers have to connect.

“And then we have to do a better job than we did Saturday night of connecting on shots downfield. And that starts with me,” senior quarterback Garrett Greene said.