WVSports - Examining Rivals rankings potential of West Virginia commitments

Examining Rivals rankings potential of West Virginia commitments
Rivals.com just recently wrapped up their newest batch of rankings for the 2021 recruiting class with no West Virginia commitments moving up or down the star line.
But looking ahead for future rankings updates, we spoke with national analysts about those prospects that are close to potentially jumping up a star level to get their thoughts on the matter moving forward.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news