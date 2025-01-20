Advertisement
Published Jan 20, 2025
Examining the NET Rankings across the Big 12 Conference
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com examines the NET Rankings for the entire Big 12 Conference and see where each of the 16 teams stack up in terms of the key metrics.


Advertisement
NET Rankings for the Big 12
TeamRecordNET RankingQuadrant 1 Record

Houston

14-3

3

2-3

Iowa State

15-2

6

5-2

Kansas

13-4

9

4-4

Arizona

11-6

14

3-6

Texas Tech

13-4

15

3-2

Baylor

11-6

28

2-5

West Virginia

13-4

30

4-4

Cincinnati

12-5

39

0-4

BYU

11-6

46

0-5

Arizona State

10-7

64

1-6

Utah

11-6

70

1-5

UCF

12-5

72

3-4

TCU

10-7

73

1-4

Colorado

9-8

92

1-6

Oklahoma State

10-7

109

0-5

Kansas State

7-10

118

0-5

--The Average NET Ranking for the 16 Big 12 teams is 49.25.

--A total of 9 of the 16 teams are perched inside the top 50.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement