{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 08:23:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Examining the top 2022 QB options for West Virginia
Keenan Cummings
•
WVSports
Managing Editor
The dust is starting to settle on the 2022 quarterback board across the college football landscape and what is the latest with top targets for the West Virginia program?
We examine some of the top options on the board and the latest with each as the Mountaineers hope to fill the vacancy in the current cycle.
So without further adieu, let's look at what's left on the board and while this isn't a complete list it's some of the names to track moving ahead.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news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