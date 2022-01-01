Examining the West Virginia basketball assistant's contracts

After a year of one-year contracts in large part due to the fall out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia men’s basketball assistants are back on two-year deals.

The information was provided to WVSports.com through a Freedom of Information Act request. While these deals were signed in the summer, we examine the specifics.

The deals for associate head coach Larry Harrison, assistant Ron Everhart and assistant Erik Martin each run from July 1, 2021, to 11:59 p.m. June 30, 2023, and each include annual performance incentives.

The coaching staff has been in-tact under head coach Bob Huggins for the past nine seasons.

Harrison will make an annual base salary of $302,357 which is exactly the same as the previous deal. Now in his 15th year in Morgantown and 12th as the associate head coach, Harrison has been with Huggins for a total of 23 years dating even back to his time at Cincinnati.

Everhart has an annual base salary of $260,000 up from the $247,000 over the period of the last deal. The former Duquesne head coach is now entering his tenth in Morgantown as an assistant coach.

Martin, who played for Huggins at Cincinnati, will make an annual base salary of $212,180 up from the $201,571 of the previous deal. He is also in his 15th year in Morgantown and a total of 16 total working with Huggins as well as the two seasons he spent as a player.

Each of the contracts feature the same performance incentives which include:

Cumulative

Conference regular season title (or share of title) amount equal to one (1) month’s salary

Conference tournament championship amount equal to one (1) month’s salary

NCAA Tournament first round appearance amount equal to half (1/2) month’s salary

Highest achieved

NCAA Tournament Regional appearance amount equal to three-fourth’s (3/4) month’s salary

NCAA Elite Eight appearance amount equal to one (1) month’s salary

NCAA Final Four appearance amount equal to one and a half (1 ½) month’s salary

NCAA Tournament National Semifinal win amount equal to one and three-fourth’s (1 ¾) month’s salary

NCAA Tournament National Championship amount equal to two (2) month’s salary

These moves along with the contract extension with Huggins keeps the entire men’s basketball staff under contract through the summer of 2023.