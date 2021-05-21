West Virginia has three basketball players that have yet to formally make their decisions on what they will do when it comes to the 2021-22 season.

After Derek Culver elected to forego his final year of eligibility, WVSports.com examines the situations for the three remaining players in sophomore Deuce McBride, junior Sean McNeil and senior Taz Sherman.

What are the chances each return for the Mountaineers this coming season?