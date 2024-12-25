Examining West Virginia's lost offensive production after the 2024 season

(Photo by WVSports.Com)

West Virginia is in the midst of a roster overhaul as new head coach Rich Rodriguez starts to build from the ground up. In the last weeks, the Mountaineers have lost dozens of players either to the transfer portal or to eligibility loss, and we look at how much production from this past season will not be returning. On offense, about 20 guys who recorded snaps this past season will not be returning to the Mountaineers. Nine are out of eligibility, and nine have entered the transfer portal, while that number could still increase. On offense as a whole, West Virginia has lost 83.25 percent of the total snaps played. 64.52 percent of the snaps lost are due to running out of eligibility. Out of WVU's top four snap totals, all four came on the offensive line. Three of them exhausted their eligibility (Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Malone, Brandon Yates), and the fourth (Tomas Rimac) entered the transfer portal.



Advertisement

Number of Snaps Lost Note: In the table above, under the column 'Total Percentage Lost', the 52.42% and 46.58% are the share of the total number of snaps played, not the total numebr of snaps played at each position Position Total Number of Snaps Total Percentage Lost Percentage Lost To Eligibility Percentage Lost To Transfer Portal All 10,418 83.25% 64.52% 35.48% Offensive Line 4,622 52.42% 73.82% 26.18% QB, RB, WR, TE 4,040 46.58% 53.86% 46.14%



At the quarterback position, Garrett Greene does not have any remaining eligibility. Greene accounted for just about 30 percent of WVU's rushing yards, 84 percent of WVU's passing yards, as well as 22 percent of their scores on the ground, and 75 percent of their passing touchdowns thrown. At running back the loss of CJ Donaldson looms large. He accounted for 29 percent of WVU's rushing total this season and between him and others who tallied up much lesser totals, West Virginia has lost 60.21 percent of their rush yards from this past season. At the receiver position, it's even more drastic. West Virginia has lost Hudson Clement, DayDay Farmer, Traylon Ray, Justin Robinson, and Kole Taylor, among others who were some of WVU's top pass catchers. The Mountaineers have lost 76.23 percent of their receiving yards from last year as well as 80 percent of their receiving touchdowns.

Offensive Production Lost Passing Yards Rushing Yards Receiving Yards Total Percentage Lost 84.13% 60.21% 76.23% Percentage Lost To Eligibility 100% 49.18% 35.99% Percentage Lost To Transfer Portal 0% 50.82% 64.01%