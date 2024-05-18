West Virginia is putting the final touches on roster additions and a few positions remain at the top of the list.

The Mountaineers have spent a majority of the off-season focused on the defensive back room at both cornerback and safety.

The program has already added Charlotte cornerback Dontez Fagan and Jacksonville State safety Kekoura Tarnue since the end of spring football and that helps bringing the total number of additions to six overall from the transfer ranks.

Fagan, a graduate transfer is coming off a season where he recorded 21 tackles and an interception while posting strong coverage totals but with Miller exiting at the conclusion of spring practice and the spring injury to Jacolby Spells it was a necessity.

Tarnue recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions during his lone season with the Gamecocks and could fill a role at cat safety. That eases some concern there in the backend of the defense.



Spells will return early in the fall, but the Mountaineers are going to have to rely on their transfers as well as hope that some of the younger players at the position prove ready to provide some snaps. Still, it’s reasonable that the Mountaineers could add another option if the right one comes open.

Wide receiver is the spot on the offensive side of the ball where West Virginia could use a boost with the program’s deep threat EJ Horton exiting at the end of spring. The Mountaineers could look at an additional speed option to replace what has been lost and even consider a bigger-bodied outside option.

The coaching staff did reel in some relief in the second category after landing a commitment from junior college target in Dodge City C.C. (Kan.) tight end Gregory Genross. The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder, had been a target for the Mountaineers since the fall but the coaching staff was able to secure his pledge.

Genross spent two years at Dodge City where he appeared in a total of 17 games during that time and turned that into 26 catches for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns and earned all-conference honors. He was the top junior college tight end in the country and gives the Mountaineers a bigger bodied athletic pass catcher.

West Virginia also will be looking at the defensive line when it comes to depth and possibly an experienced option that can move around to several different positions up front.

Health has also been a concern there as Corey McIntyre sustained an injury that was considered to be serious during the spring and Asani Redwood was recovering from a shoulder procedure. It remains to be seen if McIntyre will be available, but Redwood is expected back in time for the fall but adding another versatile and experienced piece up front will address any major concerns there overall.

The final positions that could at least be under consideration is a young pass rusher on the defensive side that could have multiple years left and the same can be said on the offensive line. Those aren’t necessarily immediate priorities for next year but would help massively moving forward with depth on the roster.

West Virginia has filled the bulk of the needs heading into the season but with some flexibility still remaining the coaching staff is looking to potentially iron down a few of the remaining slots.