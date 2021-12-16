First thoughts on the West Virginia 2022 football recruiting class

--West Virginia signed a total of 22 players today, two of which were transfers, and really hit on almost all of their realistic targets that signed today down the stretch outside of one. This class is currently ranked No. 22 nationally which if things didn’t change, and obviously that’s impossible, would be the highest ranked in the history of the Rivals.com era. That’s some impressive stuff especially when you consider that the Mountaineers lost two commitments and cut another one loose at one point. Considering this coaching staff did this on a 17-17 record over the past three years that speaks to how much these coaches can connect with players and the opportunities here with this group if they are able to start winning games at a more consistent clip. I said this would be a top 25 class last year and here we are today with the Mountaineers currently right there at that benchmark.

--The average star ranking in this class, which judges the quality overall, is at 3.11 which would be third all-time in the Rivals.com era. The only classes higher would-be last year at 3.21 and the 2010 class which was at 3.15. Over the last three years, the Mountaineers have had their best stretch since the beginning of this recruiting services at 3.15. The nine years under Holgorsen the classes were an average of 2.87 in that department. That’s elevating recruiting.





