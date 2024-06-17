The Mountaineers ended up in a battle with Kansas State, where he visited the June 14 weekend, after previously stopping in for his official visit to Morgantown June 7-9.

Etienne, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a list of scholarship offers that also included Colorado, Kansas State, South Florida, Connecticut and a number of others.

West Virginia offered Etienne May 5 when the coaching staff visited him during the evaluation period. The versatile defensive back was recruited by secondary coach ShaDon Brown as well as offensive coordinator Chad Scott who handles the area for the Mountaineers.

Etienne previously attended Auburndale which has produced several players for the Mountaineers over the past few cycles including safety Aubrey Burks and defensive lineman Nate Gabriel.

The Mountaineers are targeting Etienne as a cornerback in the defensive scheme due to his athletic ability in the backend and how he can move around to multiple positions in the secondary.

Also, a track athlete, Etienne recorded 59 tackles and an interception this past season while also playing on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver.

Etienne becomes the fourth defensive back to commit to West Virginia in the class joining Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards and Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Zah Jackson.

He is the 14th total commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Etienne in the near future.