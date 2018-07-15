At one point, the Big 12 Conference program appeared to be on the outside looking in when it came to his recruitment but a visit to campus in early June helped swing things.

Fortune, 6-foot, 165-pounds, had narrowed his choices down to a top three of West Virginia, Virginia and Georgia Tech but ultimately selected the Mountaineers for a number of reasons.

West Virginia snagged one of its top targets on the recruiting trail after receiving a commitment from Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune.

During that trip he was able to get a first-hand look at what Morgantown was like and left highly impressed saying that the experience far-surpassed his expectations coming into it.



“The main school that made me feel at home was West Virginia,” he said.

Things only continued from there spearheaded by the efforts of cornerbacks coach Doug Belk who is tasked with mining his native Peach State for talent. The two developed a strong bond which only further solidified West Virginia on his list in large part because of the plan the coaches laid out.

“He’s been recruiting me hard,” he added. “Me and coach Belk we clicked. It’s important because I want to build a good relationship with my position coach.”

West Virginia is targeting Fortune as a cornerback at the next level and covet him in large part because of his combination of size, length and speed.

He also has the ability to slide in and play nickel but the Mountaineers envision him as an outside cornerback in the pass-happy Big 12 Conference.

Fortune held offers from over a dozen programs with Wisconsin, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Iowa State, Rutgers and several other schools.

During the course of his recruitment, Fortune took an official visit to Virginia in mid-June and several unofficial stops at Georgia Tech. Those two made up his other finalists.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect becomes the eighth commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and represents the first at the cornerback position.

He is expected to shut down the process and plans to sign with the Mountaineers in December effectively ending the process.

WVSports.com will have more with Fortune in the near future.