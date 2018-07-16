Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fortune's coach: 'He's the total package'

Jskekpe32bvr04ded0tu
Chad Simmons
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

It’s customary for some high school coaches across the country to have their players tape their names to their helmets as a team building exercise.

That way players can learn each other’s names early into the start of camp.

Typically, it’s a first name or last name draped on the helmet, but in the instance of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune it was more of a description.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}