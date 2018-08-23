West Virginia ’s 2019 recruiting class isn’t very big just yet but the Mountaineers have some key pieces that should be major contributors once they get to Morgantown. Head coach Dana Holgorsen is counting on Tykee Smith , West Virginia’s newest commitment, for just that reason. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School defensive back did not mince words when talking about why he chose the Mountaineers over North Carolina and Baylor.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“When I was up there on a visit it just felt like home,” Smith said. “I just like how they use their safeties and how they run their defense. I really liked how they manage to take care of everything and how they manage practice. It felt like home and I could see myself staying there.

“I have a good relationship with coach Scott and coach Caponi, the safeties coach, and coach Holgorsen,” he said. “All the defensive coaches and me are really cool and have a good relationship. They jumped on me early when I was a sophomore. They were the second school to offer me. They know how to develop defensive backs so they’ll get me ready for the next level after college.

“Isaiah Hazel and me are pretty close,” Smith said of the Rivals250 WVU wide receiver commit. “We have a good relationship and we plan on rooming together when we get there.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Smith is a major playmaker in the secondary even though he isn’t the biggest or fastest defensive back. His instincts and anticipation help him be in the right place at the right time and his physicality helps set the tone on defense. Offensive players know to keep an eye out for Smith when coming across the middle. Smith does a great job in run support as well. His his football IQ should help him see the field pretty early and create a lot of turnovers in his career.